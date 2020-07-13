Hemang Amin appointed BCCI’s interim CEO

Hemang Amin was already serving as BCCI’s IPL chief operating officer. (File Photo/IPLT20) Hemang Amin was already serving as BCCI’s IPL chief operating officer. (File Photo/IPLT20)

Days after relieving Rahul Johri from his services as CEO, the Indian cricket board appointed its IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin as the interim CEO. The BCCI is expected to get a new CEO in the next two months. Amin, who used to report to Johri, has been handling operations division of IPL since 2017.

Sources in the Indian board told this newspaper that the new CEO won’t be remunerated as highly as Johri was. In 2016, the board had hired well known consulting agency, Korn Ferry, to help appoint its first-ever CEO. However, it is understood that this time the board might not hire any agency and instead will look out for suitable candidate on its own.

The Indian Express understands that Apex Council will be detail out the criteria for its new CEO in their meeting to be held on July 17 on a video conference. In the agenda for the meeting, circulated to all the Apex Council members, it’s been written that a ‘discussion on the appointment of new employees at the BCCI’ will be held.

“Until a new CEO takes over, the board has asked Amin to handle CEO’s role for an interim period. The board will discuss on the appointment of new CEO, advertisement will be given and applications will be invited for the post in coming days. A new CEO will only take charge after nearly two months,” sources in the BCCI said.

