Heinrich Klaasen ton leads South Africa to big win over Australia

Heinrich Klaasen scored 123 from 114 balls. (Source: Reuters) Heinrich Klaasen scored 123 from 114 balls. (Source: Reuters)

Heinrich Klaasen smashed an unbeaten century as South Africa claimed a 74-run victory over Australia in their first one-dayer played on a slow Boland Park wicket on Saturday.

After winning the toss, South Africa overcame an early wobble to post 291 for seven in their 50 overs, a total boosted by the maiden ODI ton from middle-order batsman Klaasen, who crashed 123 from 114 balls.

Australia were up with the run-rate for much of their reply, but South Africa then strangled the scoring with intelligent use of the slow pitch as the visitors slumped to 217 all out from 45.1 overs.

The second match in the series will be played in Bloemfontein on Wednesday, before the finale in Potchefstroom next Saturday.

