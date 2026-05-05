How Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Iyer have quietly become the most valuable batters in IPL 2026

Number four is the position nobody wants until the game needs saving. Too early and you’re wasting resources; too late and the target is already out of reach. This season, two batters have made it look straightforward: Heinrich Klaasen for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer for Punjab Kings.
They are the only two middle-order batters among the top 15 run-getters in IPL 2026. The other thirteen are top-order batsmen — openers, mostly, with Jos Buttler and Ishan Kishan coming in as the odd number threes. The position demands something different: the ability to walk in against fiery pacers when two wickets have fallen early, read the situation in three deliveries, and bat accordingly. Or walk in when 90 have already come in ten overs, and not slow that rate down. Very few have done it consistently. Suryakumar Yadav was one. Glenn Phillips another.
Klaasen was not the designated number four for Sunrisers last year. Nitish Kumar Reddy was, and the biggest issue he faced was timing — either taking too long to get going or starting before he’d read the pitch. Klaasen, with his experience, fitted into the position right away. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, with the team in trouble, he made 52 off 35. Against Lucknow, 62 off 41 — each time building from nothing, calm head down, laying foundation for the overs that followed.
Some questioned his strike rate during those innings. Klaasen’s answer was clean: “I’ve been in difficult situations, and then you have to take responsibility and be mature about it. You can’t just deal with it, and that’s not how the game works. I don’t care about strike rate. You just have to find different ways to score ten runs, ensuring you still post a good score.”
Then, when Sunrisers needed him aggressive from ball one, against Mumbai Indians he made 65 off 30. Against Delhi Capitals, 37 off 13. He had turned a dial rather than changed a philosophy.
While Klaasen had to move from low gear to high, Iyer had to move the other way — from number three down to four — and recalibrate entirely. Unlike Klaasen, who already had the power and needed to work on strike rotation, Iyer had to add power, to match the youngsters around him getting blistering starts. “The way they hit the ball, they clear the boundary so easily — it rubs into me as well,” he said early in the tournament. He also wanted to dominate immediately. “I just like to dig into the bowlers when the chips are down. I don’t want to get into that mindset where the bowler gets onto me.”
His three innings — 69 off 33 against Sunrisers, 66 off 35 against Mumbai, 71 off 36 against Delhi — all came in chases, when Punjab were hunting large totals and the required rate was already climbing. He didn’t wait for the game to slow down. He ran at it.
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The two share one visible similarity despite their contrasting routes to the position: a strike rate of 139 for Klaasen and 136 for Iyer in their first ten deliveries. Neither charges out immediately. They take a few balls, read the pitch, read the situation — then shift. Once they do, Klaasen maintains a similar tempo against both pace and spin: 155 and 159 respectively. Iyer, who usually goes hard at spinners, has been harder on pace this season — 174 against pacers, dropping to 156 against spin.
Different instincts, different routes. The outcomes have been similar enough to keep both teams in contention for the playoffs.
Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game.
Professional Background
Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL).
Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism.
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital.
Key Areas of Coverage
Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes:
Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot).
Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton.
Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra.
Notable Recent Articles
"IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025)
"2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025)
"Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025)
"Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025)
"Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball"
You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More