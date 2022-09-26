scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

‘No warnings were given’: Heather Knight accuses Deepti Sharma of ‘lying’ over caution claim

After Deepti Sharma said that India warned Charlie Dean before her dismissal, Heather Knight refuted the claim.

india vs england womens cricketCharlie Dean's controversial run-out on Saturday prompted heated debate about whether the dismissal was in the spirit of the game. (Reuters)

The controversial ending to the women’s one-day international series between England and India and its corresponding fallout does not seem like ending anytime soon.

India won the third ODI at Lord’s on Saturday when spinner Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean as she backed up at the non-striker’s end in readiness to run.

Deepti, who had said that the team had “repeatedly” warned Dean for leaving the crease too early, had stopped in her stride and ran out the batter.

“We did things as per the rules and guidelines,” she said after landing in India.

“We told the umpires as well, but she was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” she was quoted as saying to reporters.

However, her version of events was contradicted by England captain Heather Knight.

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given,” Knight wrote on Twitter.

“They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”

The MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) has backed Team India and reminded one and all of the changes brought about to the game.

In a statement released on Sunday, the MCC, known as the custodians of the Laws of Cricket, said: “MCC THIS YEAR ANNOUNCED AMENDMENTS TO THE LAWS OF CRICKET TO MOVE BEING RUN OUT AT THE NON-STRIKER’S END, FROM LAW 41 UNFAIR PLAY, TO LAW 38 RUN OUT.”

“This change will formally come into effect from 1 October 2022. This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.

“The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game.

“Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different. As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe.

“Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early.

“MCC’s message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler’s hand. Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen.

“Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more,” it concluded.’

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 05:29:27 pm
