scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Latest news

Heath Streak banned for eight years for breaching ICC’s anti-corruption code

The breaches took place during Heath Streak's role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams, the ICC said in a statement.

By: Reuters |
April 14, 2021 4:42:38 pm
Heath Streak played for Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2005. (Twitter/ZimCricket)

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been handed an eight-year ban for five breaches of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The breaches took place during Streak’s role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams, the ICC said in a statement.

“Under the provisions of the Code, Mr. Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing,” the governing body said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The games include international cricket as well as matches in Twenty20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit, said in the statement.”

“He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.”

Streak, 47, played 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe between 1993-2005.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

MI vs KKR, IPL 2021
MI vs KKR in pics: Knight Riders’ fumbles give Mumbai Indians first win in IPL 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 14: Latest News

x