Heath Streak banned for eight years for breaching ICC’s anti-corruption code

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been handed an eight-year ban for five breaches of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) anti-corruption code, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The breaches took place during Streak’s role as coach of Zimbabwe and various domestic teams, the ICC said in a statement.

“Under the provisions of the Code, Mr. Streak chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing,” the governing body said.

The games include international cricket as well as matches in Twenty20 leagues in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

3. Failing to disclose the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that the participant knew or should’ve known was given to them to procure a breach of the Code 4. Failing to disclose full details of approaches to engage in corrupt conduct cont.. — Mike Madoda (@mikemadoda) April 14, 2021

The approaches to Streak are in relation to international matches, the 2017 BPL, 2018 Pakistan Super League, the 2018 IPL and the 2018 APL. He chose to admit the charges and agreed sanction in lieu of a hearing. He will be free to resume his involvement in the game in 2029. — Mike Madoda (@mikemadoda) April 14, 2021

“As a former captain and coach, he held a position of trust and owed a duty to uphold the integrity of the game,” Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit, said in the statement.”

“He breached the Code on several occasions, including facilitating the approach of four other players. At times, he also sought to obstruct and delay our investigation.”

Streak, 47, played 65 Tests and 189 one-day internationals for Zimbabwe between 1993-2005.