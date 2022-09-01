‘It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli but I was wondering why he wasn’t walking ahead’: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was at his supreme best on Wednesday evening smashing a 26-ball 68 helping India beat minnows Hong Kong by 40 runs and storming into the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.

Suryakumar’s breathtaking innings lifted India to a competitive 192/2. His swashbuckling innings helped him overshadow Virat Kohli’s fluent half-century after Hong Kong opted to bowl first.

His effort left Virat Kohli in awe as the former India captain bowed to Suryakumar after the innings came to an end. Kohli’s reaction has since gone viral on social media platforms, with the fans loving the joint effort by the two batters.

Reacting to Kohli’s reaction, a visibly elated Yadav said, “It was a heartwarming gesture from Virat Kohli but I was wondering why he wasn’t walking ahead and then when I realised, I asked him to walk together. He is much more experienced than me.”

While the other Indian batsmen scored at a slower rate on what seemed like a two-aced wicket, Suryakumar’s fireworks completely changed the complexion of the game. It was Suryakumar, who orchestrated the carnage while Kohli made an unbeaten 59 from 44 balls.

Analysing the surface, the right-hand batter said, “The wicket was a bit slow but Virat said express yourself and that helped me to play my attacking shots,” added Yadav.

“Some of my (shots) are predetermined, this format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat. At the same time, you got to be staying in the present as well. I felt the wicket was a bit slow,” he explained.

“My plan was clear. My role was to go in and take the tempo up and just express myself, I just loved it. (Adapting to different positions) you got to be flexible, you should be equipped to bat at any number and I have opened as well. I have batted at all number. I really enjoyed it,” he concluded.