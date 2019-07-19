Heartbroken R Ashwin sympathises with Zimbabwe cricketers after ICC suspension

Ravichandran Ashwin is extremely affected by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe cricket’s membership with immediate effect in the ICC Annual conference in London on Thursday. The decision has almost ended the careers of current Zimbabwe international and domestic cricketers. Ashwin sympathised with cricketers who had their livelihoods destroyed after ICC’s decision.

Extremely heart breaking news for all Zim cricketers and their fans, reading the tweets of @SRazaB24 just shows the agony of cricketers and how their life’s have been taken away from them. I pray that the lovely cricket nation returns to its glory asap! #ZimbabweCricket — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 19, 2019

In an emotional post on Twitter, Raza said this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to the sport.

How one decision has made a team , strangers

How one decision has made so many people unemployed

How one decision effect so many families

How one decision has ended so many careers

Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx — Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019

Zimbabwe cricketers Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Solomon Mire, Natsai Mshangwe shared their disappointment over the sudden suspension as well.

The harsh decision came after they were unable to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections. Zimbabwe were scheduled to tour India for three T20Is in January 2020. This would have been their first tour of India after a gap of more than 17 years. The suspension also puts a big question mark on their chances of participating in T20 World Cup 2020.