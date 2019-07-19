Toggle Menu
Heartbroken R Ashwin sympathises with Zimbabwe cricketers after ICC suspensionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/heartbroken-r-ashwin-sikandar-raza-symathises-with-zimbabwe-cricketers-after-icc-suspension-5837815/

Heartbroken R Ashwin sympathises with Zimbabwe cricketers after ICC suspension

Ravichandran Ashwin is extremely affected by Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza's emotional Twitter post after ICC's decision

R Ashwin disappointed with ICC suspending Zimbabwe cricket (Source: AP)

Ravichandran Ashwin is extremely affected by the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to suspend Zimbabwe cricket’s membership with immediate effect in the ICC Annual conference in London on Thursday. The decision has almost ended the careers of current Zimbabwe international and domestic cricketers. Ashwin sympathised with cricketers who had their livelihoods destroyed after ICC’s decision.

In an emotional post on Twitter, Raza said this is not how he wanted to bid goodbye to the sport.

Zimbabwe cricketers Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Solomon Mire, Natsai Mshangwe shared their disappointment over the sudden suspension as well.

The harsh decision came after they were unable to provide a process for conducting free and democratic elections. Zimbabwe were scheduled to tour India for three T20Is in January 2020. This would have been their first tour of India after a gap of more than 17 years. The suspension also puts a big question mark on their chances of participating in T20 World Cup 2020.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BCCI to use ‘limited DRS’ in Ranji Trophy knockouts
2 Captains won’t be suspended for slow over-rates anymore: ICC
3 ‘True inspiration’: Cricketers congratulate Sachin Tendulkar on Hall of Fame induction