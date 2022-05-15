‘Heartbroken and devastated’: Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds’ tragic death

Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died aged 46 on Saturday.

Two-time World Cup winner tragically killed in a single-car crash outside Townsville.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the police statement confirmed.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, scoring 1462 runs at 40.61 and picking up 24 wickets with his handy off-spin and medium-pace bowling.

Symonds was an integral part of Australia’s Word Cup-winning campaigns in 2003 and 2007, performing with bat, ball and in the field. He featured in 198 ODIs – scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries – while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

A host of former Australian team-mates and international stars have used social media to share their sympathies surrounding the tragic loss of Andrew Symonds.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and fast bowler Jason Gillespie – who both played alongside Symonds at the 2003 World Cup – expressed their dismay at the news.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Heartbreaking. Aussie cricket losing another hero. Stunned. Co-team members 2003 World Cup. Amazing talent. RIP SIMMO 😥 — Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) May 15, 2022

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Vale Andrew Symonds. We are shocked and saddened by the loss of the loveable Queenslander, who has tragically passed away at the age of 46. pic.twitter.com/ZAn8lllskK — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) May 15, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news 💔🥲 pic.twitter.com/pBWEqVO6IY — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 15, 2022

The famous Symonds-meets-streaker moment from the Gabba in 2008! 💥 pic.twitter.com/sFoN7MKNDI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022