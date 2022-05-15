scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
'Heartbroken and devastated': Cricket fraternity reacts to Andrew Symonds' tragic death

Two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds tragically killed in a single-car crash outside Townsville.

By: Sports Desk |
May 15, 2022 7:23:42 am
Andrew SymondsAndre Symonds was killed in a car crash near Townsville in northeast Australia on Saturday night. (File)

Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds died aged 46 on Saturday.

Two-time World Cup winner tragically killed in a single-car crash outside Townsville.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the police statement confirmed.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, scoring 1462 runs at 40.61 and picking up 24 wickets with his handy off-spin and medium-pace bowling.

Symonds was an integral part of Australia’s Word Cup-winning campaigns in 2003 and 2007, performing with bat, ball and in the field. He featured in 198 ODIs – scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries – while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

A host of former Australian team-mates and international stars have used social media to share their sympathies surrounding the tragic loss of Andrew Symonds.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist and fast bowler Jason Gillespie – who both played alongside Symonds at the 2003 World Cup – expressed their dismay at the news.

