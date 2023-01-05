‘I’m gonna chuck it out of the SCG’: Hear Ian Smith’s hilarious commentary when Dean Elgar chucks the old ball

In a hilarious video posted by cricket.com.au on their Twitter handle, South Africa skipper Dean Elgar can be seen attempting to throw the old ball out of the ground as he gets a new one from the umpire during the third Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The video was captioned as: “Dean Elgar couldn’t wait to throw the old ball in the bin!”

Watch:

Dean Elgar couldn’t wait to throw the old ball in the bin! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/MVmPkUA2gf — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2023

What makes the video even more amusing is on-air commentator Ian Smith’s remark on it.

“New ball is taken and just have a look at what Dean Elgar thought of this one.

Give me that…give me that ball… I’m gonna chuck it out of the SCG…I never wanna see it again,” said Smith.

After two centuries on Day 2 of the Sydney Test match on January 5, Australia had complete command. Former captain Steve Smith overtook Donald Bradman, one of Australia’s all-time greatest hitters, by scoring his 30th century in Test cricket, surpassing him in the process.

During his 104-run performance, Usman Khawaja and Smith added more than 200 runs to the Australian total during their partnership, pushing the total well over 350 runs. Khawaja also achieved his thirteenth hundred in Test matches. 33-year-old Smith is now ranked fourth among all Australians and fourteenth overall for most hundreds in Test cricket.