Health and safety of cricketers paramount, monitoring situation: BCCI on India ‘A’ players in South Africa

The BCCI has taken note of the Covid-forced postponement of the ODI series between South Africa and the Netherlands and is constantly monitoring the situation, with the India ‘A’ team currently touring the country. And although the cricket board isn’t pulling the plug on the tour as yet, things can change in the coming days.

“We are in constant touch with Cricket South Africa, while continuously monitoring the situation over there. Health and safety of the cricketers are paramount and we will act accordingly,” BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told The Sunday Express.

Asked about the Health Ministry advisory to all the states that identified the new variant of the virus, B.1.1.529, to potentially have “serious public health implications”, he said: “Health Ministry’s directive is supreme. If we get any advisory in this regard, we will certainly follow that.”

The India ‘A’ team is touring South Africa for three unofficial Tests, three one-dayers and four T20s. The senior team will leave for the country, after their ongoing home series against New Zealand, to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is. Back in September, the Indian team had refused to play the fifth Test against England in Manchester following a Covid outbreak in the camp.

The new variant of the Covid-19 virus has started causing panic in certain countries including South Africa, prompting international teams and players to fly out at the earliest. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the variant as a “variant of concern (VoC)”, giving it the name Omicron.

On Saturday, Cricket South Africa confirmed the postponement of South Africa’s three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, mentioning Covid concerns. “Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB) have mutually agreed to defer the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series which began on Friday,” said a CSA statement.

It added: “The decision comes as a result of mounting anxiety and concern on the side of the visiting team around travel bans and restrictions on flights from South Africa being imposed by several countries around the world, including the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU) and the United States of America (USA).

These actions are as a result of Thursday’s announcement by the National Department of Health of South Africa of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus discovered in the country.”

The CSA statement came on the heels of an International Cricket Council press release that announced the abandonment of the women’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa’s neighbouring country Zimbabwe. “The International Cricket Council today announced that the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare has been called off due to the introduction of travel restrictions from a number of African countries, including the host country Zimbabwe, following the breakout of a new COVID-19 variant in southern Africa,” the ICC release stated.

As per the South African government’s Covid data issued by its health department, 2,828 new cases were detected on Friday, taking the number of total active cases to 19,938. The Covid surge has led to withdrawals from other sporting events as well, like the Joburg Open golf tournament, while the United Rugby Championship has been put on hold.

A total of 600 people left South Africa for Amsterdam on two flights on Friday and Reuters reported, quoting the Dutch health authorities, that 61 of them tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

With regards to the ongoing India ‘A’ team tour and the senior team’s upcoming tour of South Africa, the BCCI can take note of the comment from CSA’s acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki. In the CSA press release he said: “We are disappointed by the unfortunate situation we find ourselves in, but the comfort of all visiting teams must always be paramount. The mental well-being of players is one of CSA’s top priorities, and we respect our visitors’ position and point of view.”