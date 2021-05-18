‘He was not that prepared for captaincy’: Pravin Amre credits Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals’ good run

Rishabh Pant became Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper after Shreyas Iyer’s shoulder injury ruled him out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Pant did well on his debut as skipper before Covid-19 led to the suspension of the league. Before IPL 2021 was suspended indefinitely, DC were on top of the points table with six wins from eight games. DC’s assistant coach Pravin Amre in an interview said that the wicketkeeper-batsman was not “prepared for captaincy” but did a good job nevertheless.

“This year, when he came to the IPL, he was not that prepared for captaincy after Shreyas Iyer got injured. But he showed a lot of positivity, building this team, backing it and being on the top. As a team gets successful, you have to give credit to the captain. In this format, the captain is more answerable than the coaches. DC won six of the eight matches this IPL. Credit goes to the captain as this format is driven by the captain,” Amre told News18.



Pant has had a good run in the international circuit winning crucial matches to help India qualify for the World Test Championship final including the famous Gabba win. Pant was not sensational with the bat in IPL 2021 but scored 213 runs from eight games at an average of 35.50 including two half-centuries. Amre also recalled the first time he saw him bat and how instantly knew there was “something special” about him.

“I have seen him from Day 1 when he came to Delhi Capitals selection trials from the India under-19 team and effortlessly hit sixes. His specialty is to hit sixes on slow tracks. That’s something special when the bounce is low. It struck me then that this boy was something different. What we saw in the last six months for Team India was that he was showing more maturity, learning with experience. He is now in a good space, enjoying himself as a wicketkeeper and as a key batsman for the Indian team. He is also enjoying his role as a finisher,” the 52-year-old added.