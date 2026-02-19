‘He was bowling at 130-131 kph’: Abhishek Nayar on Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube, alongside scoring a blistering half-century, also managed to pick up two wickets for 35 runs in India’s game against the Netherlands on Wednesday. Former Indian coach Abhishek Nayar lauded Dube’s improvement as a player in the last year. Nayar also noted that Dube’s pace, which was military medium, has now reached 130-131 KPH.

“Not only in the World Cup, but in the last one year, he has delivered whenever he has been challenged, whether it’s with the ball or the bat. He has even bowled with the new ball for India. He has worked very hard. He has reduced his weight and increased his strength. He has increased his muscle mass,” the former India all-rounder said during a discussion on Jio