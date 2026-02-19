‘He was bowling at 130-131 kph’: Abhishek Nayar on Shivam Dube

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Shivam Dube, alongside scoring a blistering half-century, also managed to pick up two wickets for 35 runs in India’s game against the Netherlands on Wednesday. Former Indian coach Abhishek Nayar lauded Dube’s improvement as a player in the last year. Nayar also noted that Dube’s pace, which was military medium, has now reached 130-131 KPH.
“Not only in the World Cup, but in the last one year, he has delivered whenever he has been challenged, whether it’s with the ball or the bat. He has even bowled with the new ball for India. He has worked very hard. He has reduced his weight and increased his strength. He has increased his muscle mass,” the former India all-rounder said during a discussion on Jio
“His bowling pace has also increased. He was bowling at 130-131 kph today (Wednesday). That is the all-rounder’s speed. Every Netherlands fast bowler was bowling at that speed. I believe whatever challenge Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir have given to him, he has lived up to every challenge thus far,” he added.
Speaking about Dube’s exploits with the bat Nayar said: “He had scored only two runs off the first nine balls. After that, he rotated the strike. He is a player like that. Once his bat starts striking the ball, it’s very difficult to stop him. He has power for sure, but he has his areas as well – midwicket, long-on, deep cover, and we haven’t seen his sweep shot yet,” he replied.
“He is scoring runs against both spin and pace. The form with which he is playing is a luxury for you. At one stage, Hardik Pandya was also behind him. Dube was hitting sixes and releasing the pressure. As Suryakumar Yadav said, it’s a luxury to have all-rounders like Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, who can turn the game anytime, in the team,” Nayar observed.
