‘He should be India’s sure-shot opener at 2023 World Cup’: Brett Lee names KL Rahul’s replacement for ODI World Cup

“With this deadly double, Ishan has staked a strong claim to open for India in the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. Will this happen? I don’t know. Should it happen? Hell yeah, ofcourse it should.”

“The guy just scored the fastest 200 in ODI history. But if he can show consistency, stay fit, and be around the next few months, he should be a sure-shot opener for India at the World Cup,” former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee said on his official YouTube channel.”

Lee, who is clearly in awe of Ishan’s batting prowess revealed that he wants Ishan to open for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Although, he didn’t mention it but he might have hinted that Kishan could be a replacement for KL Rahul who has been struggling with his form lately.

“What we saw just a few days ago from Ishan Kishan was truly amazing. Bangladesh had no answer. The fastest double-hundred in ODI history, that’s right. 210 runs off just 132 balls… 24 fours and 10 massive sixes. A ferocious knock with shots all around the dial,” said Brett Lee on his Youtube channel .

Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket as India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs. Put in to bat, Kishan blasted 210 off 131 balls. Kishan, who came into the side in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, slammed as many as 24 fours and 10 maximums.

On backing Ishan and advising him, the former cricketer said, “Back Ishan to make it in the World Cup squad with an eye on the future and clearly, the young lad would be on a high after that knock as he should be. However, a word of caution. Too much praise had led to cobwebs in the head. So my advice to Ishan Kishan would be… forget about the milestone, forget about the double hundred as soon as you can. There are bigger milestones to achieve, higher peaks to scale. Ishan Kishan has to forget about the euphoria of his double hundred. Just focus on the process stay fit and keep smashing big runs.”