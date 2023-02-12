I feel he should be given one more chance: Sunil Gavaskar backs KL Rahul for 2nd Test against Australia

IND vs AUS: India legend Sunil Gavaskar has backed under fire batter KL Rahul to be in the team for the second Test against Australia in Delhi citing his performance in the last 1-2 years.

“I feel the way he has batted in the last 1-2 years, he performed well. I feel he should be given one more chance. I’m sure he will be backed for the Test match in Delhi. After that you can give it a thought because you have an in-form batter ready to replace him, Shubman Gill,” Gavaskar said in a conversation with India Today.

Another former India player Madan Lal also echoed Gavaskar’s thoughts and said that Rahul should get at least one more chance.

“He should definitely get a chance. Even when Vikram Rathour had come to the press conference he had reminded that he scored a century in South Africa. He does have the ability but he has been out of form lately…scoring against Australia is a big challenge in itself and getting those runs gives a morale boost. But he can been stuck here. However, based on his ability, he should get another chance,” he said.

Rahul had a less than stellar outing in the 1st Test at Nagpur scoring 20 runs off 71 balls which led to former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad calling his selection in the playing XI based not on performance but favouritism.

“Rahul’s selection is not based on performance but favouritism. Has been consistently inconsistent and for someone who has been around for 8 years not converted potential into performances,” Prasad wrote on Twitter.

“A Test average of 34 after 46 Tests and more than 8 years in international cricket is ordinary. Can’t think of many who have been given so many chances. When there are so many waiting in the wings & in top form. Shubhman Gill is in sublime form, Sarfaraz (Khan) has been scoring tons in FC (first-class) cricket and many who deserve a chance ahead of Rahul,” he added.