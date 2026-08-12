‘He should bat exactly the way he usually does’: Deep Dasgupta on Rishabh Pant

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The one thing which makes Rishabh Pant worth watching in red-ball cricket is his intent. If it is a spinner, he does not hesitate to charge down the track and smash the bowler and tends to try a similar method against the pacers too. Additionally, scoops against the second new ball are something he has done throughout his career.
While it has benefited him for the most part, there have been occasions when his aggressive intent has cost the team. In some sections, there has been criticism that he might have to play it out differently; former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta felt that Pant should be his normal self.
“He should bat exactly the way he usually does. I remember a few matches back where he was overtly defensive. I would rather have him get out going for a six than getting out playing a forceful defence,” Dasgupta said while speaking on his YouTube channel.
Coming to bat at five, Pant has the important job of acting as a bridge between both top and lower order batting. The southpaw will also have the added advantage of getting the match-up against Sri Lanka, as there is a fair share of left-arm spinners in their line-up.
“Rishabh should get the freedom to attack, and that is also his strength. Also, Sri Lanka’s spinners are predominantly left-arm spinners. So Rishabh being in form and having the right mindset is crucial for India in this series,” Dasgupta said.
Pant, usually because of the unconventional attacking shots he plays, was tagged as irresponsible. Dasgupta also pointed out the mindset of the fans and said how they tend to define the word responsibility.
“This word, responsibility, is a complicated word. The viewers’ mindset is also strange: if a batter defends and gets out, that isn’t irresponsible. But if someone plays a shot and gets out, it becomes irresponsible,” Dasgupta said.
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