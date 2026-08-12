‘He should bat exactly the way he usually does’: Deep Dasgupta on Rishabh Pant

The one thing which makes Rishabh Pant worth watching in red-ball cricket is his intent. If it is a spinner, he does not hesitate to charge down the track and smash the bowler and tends to try a similar method against the pacers too. Additionally, scoops against the second new ball are something he has done throughout his career.

While it has benefited him for the most part, there have been occasions when his aggressive intent has cost the team. In some sections, there has been criticism that he might have to play it out differently; former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta felt that Pant should be his normal self.