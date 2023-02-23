‘He seems to have escaped a bit of attention’: Geoff Lawson takes a dig at Daniel Vettori for Australia’s debacle in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

While the Australian players and captain Pat Cummins have been heavily criticised for failing to put up a fight in the first two Tests against India, former international Geoff Lawson has singled out Daniel Vettori, saying his role in the debacle hasn’t been analysed enough.

The former New Zealand captain is Australia’s assistant coach and Lawson said he should have more inputs given he was ‘great’ in slow conditions.

“The man who’s probably not copping as much as he should is Daniel Vettori who is one of the great left-arm orthodox bowlers in the world, but he should be advising on how we’re going to bowl and how we’re going to play against that sort of bowling,” Lawson told Australian network SEN.

The Australian, a former Pakistan coach, added: “He seems to have escaped a bit of attention here because when I see shots of the dressing room I think, ‘What’s Vettori’s input here, he’s the man who was a great slow ball’. He should perhaps be having more input than most.”

Lawson also questioned Cummins’ lack of leadership, especially on spinning pitches in India. The Australia captain, who has returned home for a short visit and will rejoin the team before the third Test begins on March 1, has come under scrutiny following two big losses.

“Cummo (Cummins) has so little experience captaining on spinning wickets, in the contemporary game your captain plays very little Sheffield Shield, and he certainly doesn’t play on spinning wickets,” Lawson told SEN 1170 Afternoons programme. “So where does he learn to do all the creative and adaptable things you need to do? He doesn’t, he just gets thrown in the deep end and we watch a lot of videos and make decisions.”

Lawson said Cummins’ lack of experience has been one of the reasons Australia haven’t been able to break down India’s lower-order, which has contributed with some crucial runs.

“When Axar Patel (is) having a partnership with (Ravi) Ashwin, we’re not sure how we are going about breaking them down, those couple of partnerships have cost us two Test matches,” he said.