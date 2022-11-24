‘He is way too good’: Glenn Maxwell gushes over Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive batting

Australia’s dynamic batter Glenn Maxwell is the latest addition to the Suryakumar Yadav fan club. “This bloke is batting on a different planet, look at everyone else’s score, and then look at this bloke,” Maxwell on The Grade Cricketer.

Enjoying a dream run in international cricket, Suryakumar Yadav was the 3rd highest run scorer at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The swashbuckling batter managed to carry his form to the recent New Zealand series, scoring his second T20I ton this year.

In Mount Maunganui, Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 111 off just 51 balls, giving India a commanding 65-run victory over New Zealand, batting at a strike rate of 217.65 and hitting eleven fours and seven maximums in the innings.

“I didn’t know the game was on,” Maxwell said. “But I later checked the scorecard, took a screenshot and sent it straight to Finchy (Aaron Finch). ‘What’s happening here?’ The next day, I watched the full replay of the innings and the embarrassing thing is that he is so much better than everyone else. It’s almost hard to watch. No one we have got is close to that.”

He added, “Suryakumar Yadav is doing it in such a bizarre, ungainly way. He’s just hitting the middle of the bat by stepping aside aside, deciding to sweep someone who bowls at 145. The from off the wicket on the other side. He then just puts his head down, chews some gum, glove tap, bat tap and then off he goes and does it again. He’s playing some of the some of the ridiculous shots I’ve ever seen and he’s doing it stupidly consistently. It’s hard to watch cause it makes everyone else so much worse for not being able to do that.”

Speaking about SKY’s knock against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Perth, Maxwell said, “The innings that he played at Perth was one of the most ridiculous innings I have ever seen, having batted there a couple of days before that. Especially for an Indian to bat like that in those conditions and be so successful is just incredible.”

The 32-year-old, who made his India debut in March 2021, was also crowned as the number one ICC T20I batter during the course of the recent T20 World Cup.