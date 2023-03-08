He is probably the most giving and loyal person that I’ve probably ever met: Glenn Maxwell on Shane Warne

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has shared his emotional bonding with Australian legendary spinner late Shane Warne and said the leggie was the most caring and loyal person he ever came across.

Speaking on the RCB podcast Maxwell said, “He is probably the most giving and loyal person that I’ve probably ever met. Generous not just with what he did with his charity work but generous with his knowledge and time. He actively sought out young spinners during their warm-ups to talk them through different skill sets and try to help them to be the best version of themselves.

“Once he saw me before one of the Big Bash games, just walking around. We had a small chat and I sort of…I wouldn’t say I brushed him but I sort of just walked away. He messaged me afterwards: ‘Are you alright?’ And he checked in a couple of times. And then the fourth time I finally opened up. And so I said, this is what’s going on. He goes, mate, just take it easy, take a break, do whatever you need to do. I’m always here for you.” he added.

Maxwell also said, “Everyone felt like they had a connection instantly because that’s the way he made you feel, he makes you feel like your best friend straight away.”

Maxwell speaking about their after-cricket activities said, “I suppose, post cricket hours, I was so lucky to be able to play some golf with him, chat to him off the field, talk to him on the phone. He cared a lot.,” he added.

Speaking about the IPL the superstar acknowledged RCB retention made him calm as he said, “You never know what’s gonna happen because it’s a big auction. And like, with how many people they were going to retain and we had, obviously, a couple of bowlers — Siraj, Harshal, Yuzi (Chahal), then AB, Virat, and those young Indian players, and all could have been retained at some stage.”

“So to retain an overseas batter, sometimes isn’t the smartest move. It seems straightforward, but in my head, there was obviously a lot more I had to go through and when I got the phone call that I was gonna be retained. I was pumped and couldn’t wait to stick around,” said Maxwell,” he added.

In the IPL 2021, Maxwell made 513 runs from 15 matches with a strike rate of 144 that included 6 fifties while averaging 42.75. In IPL 2022, Maxwell made vital contributions to RCB’s play-off entry scoring 301 runs from 13 matches with a strike rate of 169.