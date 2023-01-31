‘He is not Umran Malik, he’s not Mohammed Siraj’: Gautam Gambhir on Arshdeep Singh’s pace variations

After having finished the T20 World Cup last year as India’s leading wicket taker, Arshdeep Singh has been under the pump of late.

The left arm pacer, who picked 39 wickets in his first 25 outings for India at an economy rate of 8.50, has been leaking runs in the more recent T20I appearances. Arshdeep’s economy rate in T20Is since the T20 World Cup has gone up to 10.24.

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir reckons it has to do with the 23-year-old’s lack of pace variations.

“You gonna have something different up your sleeves whether it’s a slower one or a slower bouncer. Some kind of variation,” Gambhir said on Star Sports. “Unfortunately, he doesn’t have the speed to actually rattle the batsmen. So he’s got to develop some variation. He is not Umran Malik, he’s not Mohammed Siraj. So one thing he needs to do is probably try and keep it very simple and sort his no balls out which is equally important.”

He further added, “I think. these numbers are fine, It can go south and it can go north. But the most important thing is you can’t afford to bowl those no-balls. That is absolutely unacceptable, especially at this level, and it can come back to hurt you and the team big time.”

“And that is exactly what happened in the previous game. Just keep the basics right. See, World Cup conditions are completely different from what you normally get back home. In Australia, it was swinging and it was still bouncing, decent carry as well with the new ball. But when you play at the sub-continent, these are flat wickets.”

In the first T20I against New Zealand, Arshdeep conceded 27 runs in his last over, one that proved costly as India eventually lost the game by 21 runs. The left armer began the over by overstepping the line, leading to Daryl Mitchell scoring 12 runs off one legal delivery apart from the added one run penalty of a no ball.

Arshdeep had also conceded a total of five no balls against Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I, a record highest by an Indian bowler, against Sri Lanka earlier this month.