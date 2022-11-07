‘He is from different planet’: Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s fearless batting

Pakistan legends Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis are in awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s fearless batting approach and feel the Indian batter is not from earth.

“Mujhe toh lag raha ye kisi aur planet se aaya hai (I think he is from some other planet). He is totally different from anybody else. The number of runs he has scored…he’s just a treat to watch and not just against Zimbabwe, against the top bowling attacks in the world,” Akram said on A Sports.

“He is such a fearless batter. Darna nahi hai, gend lag bhi jaaye.. matlab maja aata hai aise ladke ko khelta dekh kar (He is so fearless that he is not even worried about getting hit on the body. I love watching him play,” added Akram.

Wasim’s fellow panellist Waqar Younis during the discussion, chipped in with a brilliant one-liner, he said: “Bowler jaaye toh jaaye kahaan (Where should the bowler bowled at him).”

Superb Surya! Iconic moments like this from every game will be available as officially licensed ICC digital collectibles with @0xfancraze. Visit https://t.co/8TpUHbQikC today to see if this could be a Crictos of the Game. pic.twitter.com/EMo1LVMxKv — ICC (@ICC) November 6, 2022

Waqar also explained that why it is difficult for bowlers to get him out in the T20Is.

“I am just thinking what is the best way of get him out in the T20Is, in ODIs and Test cricket you can plan something set him up. But in T20Is, the bowlers are always on backfoot and against the batter, who is in such good form, and a batter with such a dominant nature. It is very difficult to bowl at him,” he said.

“Sirf ye nahi hai ki ye chakke bade maarta hai… it is just that he hits everywhere. He is 360-degree player.. look at all those boundaries, he can play scoop, can play inside out over the extra cover, can play over backward point, can hit over bowlers head,” added Waqar.

However, Waqar also hinted that the only to stop Suryakumar Yadav is to bowl bouncers at him. He said: “I think Pakistan did well against him; they bombarded him with bouncers. Maybe that’s the only way to go and I hope Pakistan plays India in the final at the MCG, where the pitch is bit spicy, and that would be a good game.”

With Akram and Younis showering praise on Yadav, Shoaib Malik too joined in praising Yadav. Yadav currently has 1026 runs under his belt in T20Is this year at an average of 44.60 and strike rate of 186.54. Malik compared Yadav to that student in school, who has done all his homework.

“Surya Kumar Yadav is that student in school, who knows he is fully prepared. When Master Sahib asks in school about the students doing all their homework, such a student speaks before anybody else. Surya knows that he has prepared fully. The best thing about him is that he understands that he is playing in middle-order. He is the prime example to follow for youngsters too. He knows where the fielder comes upfront, he has to target those areas. His utilization of shots is beautiful. He has done a lot of practice with his shots and that’s the main reason for his success,” said Shoaib Malik.