He is an opening batter, his record is excellent: Adam Gilchrist bats for Babar Azam as an opener

Even as former Pakistan batter Shahid Afridi was of the opinion that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should bat at number 3, another devastating opener of his time, Australia’s Adam Gilchrist thought differently.

Asked if Babar should play down the order, Gilchrist said to Paktv.tv,” Oh no, I think he is an opening batter, his record is excellent. He’s having a challenging time but I think he’s a good enough player to come out on top, he is a wonderful player.”

This is in complete contrast to what Afridi had recently stated that Babar should be batting at No.3. “Babar Azam should drop to No.3. Let Mohammad Haris open. Babar Azam needs to listen to suggestions and he should drop down. We need to use Mohammad Haris with fielding restrictions. Babar can bat at no. 3. It’s not as if he has come down to earth with a note from above that he has to open only. He has to change. Bat at no.3,” he had said.

It’s a point of view shared by Aquib Javed and Moin Khan as well.

“I agree with Aquib that Babar Azam should drop himself down the order for the next two games. He can open if he wishes in the subcontinent. Open with Mohammad Haris if he wants to use the fielding restrictions but Babar should not open,” Moin Khan had told Geo Super.

Gilchrist also said that Bangladesh could beat any team in the world, adding that they will learn from their experience in Australia.

“I think like a lot of teams, it was frustrating tournament for them because there was rain around in some games which slowed them down. I think Bangladesh should understand that they can beat any team when they play well. And they didn’t quite get their best performance enough but they’ll learn from that.