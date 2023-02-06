He is an absolute champion: Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni

Former India captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni were recently clicked in a picture together where both seemed to be having a deep and meaningful conversation. On Monday, Ganguly was a guest at the Sportstar East Sports Conclave where he talked about the meeting and Dhoni’s contribution in general to Indian cricket.

“When you speak about MS Dhoni, it’s not about the matches he has played but what impact he has had on Indian cricket. I met him a couple of days ago in Mumbai. We both were shooting. He is an absolute champion. One of the all-time greats of Indian cricket, winning World Cups, coming from the state of Ranchi which hardly produced any players and I feel proud that two of India’s very successful captains came from the parts of the country where people thought cricket wasn’t at its best,” Ganguly said.

“He’s actually changed a generation of players around him to believe that ‘I can be successful’ from here. Look at Ishan Kishan, look at the way he plays international cricket,” he added.

Up next, Dhoni will lead the CSK franchise for the upcoming Indian Premiere League(IPL) 2023 season. Chennai fans will be hoping that Dhoni’s captaincy will change their fortunes this season. The franchise will also be bolstered by the addition of England Test skipper Ben Stokes, who was bought by the team for Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL auction at Kochi in December last year.

Ganguly, meanwhile, has reportedly joined the Delhi Capitals franchise as director of cricket. Ganguly was part of the Delhi franchise as an advisor during the 2019 IPL season and had left the role after being appointed BCCI President later that year. He was succeeded by former India cricketer Roger Binny in October 2022.