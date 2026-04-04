‘He did not perform at all’: Harbhajan Singh slams Sanju Samson’s innings in CSK’s IPL 2026 against PBKS

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Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned Sanju Samson’s batting approach during the Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings on Friday. The 45-year-old said that the wicketkeeper-batter had a lot of expectations riding on him, but did not meet them in his side’s first home of the season.
Samson made a run-a-ball 7 in the match before falling to Xavier Bartlett in the second over. Harbhajan praised Ayush Mhatre for his approach, saying that it was his knock that took CSK to their eventual total of 209 runs.
“There were a lot of expectations from Sanju Samson, but he did not perform at all. Ruturaj also played a very slow knock. He was taking singles, and there was Ayush Mhatre at the other end, who deserves a lot of praise. He played really well, and that is why they could reach that total,” he said on his YouTube channel.
The 103-Test veteran also praised Sarfaraz Khan for his innings of 32 runs in 12 balls, adding that his knock gave CSK the impetus they needed for their innings.
“The one who added impetus was Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz dhoka nahi dega (Sarfaraz won’t betray), this is correct as Sarfaraz ne dhoka nahi diya (Sarfaraz did not betray). Akash told me that Sarfaraz had prepared a pitch at his home, where he played very fast balls. The space was just 15 yards, because of which his reflexes have now become so strong. He provided the acceleration that was required,” Harbhajan added.
The 45-year-old, who won the IPL with CSK in 2018, admitted that bowling was a weak link for the franchise this season, and there was not a single threat in this attack that could challenge the opposition.
“Chennai’s bowling is very weak. They got all out for 125-130 in the last match. They scored 209 here, but it did not seem that any bowler could take a wicket. They were just waiting for things to happen,” he said.
After losing their first two matches of the new season, CSK will now travel to Bengaluru to take on the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the evening clash of the double-header on Sunday.
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