‘He did not perform at all’: Harbhajan Singh slams Sanju Samson’s innings in CSK’s IPL 2026 against PBKS

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned Sanju Samson’s batting approach during the Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings on Friday. The 45-year-old said that the wicketkeeper-batter had a lot of expectations riding on him, but did not meet them in his side’s first home of the season.

Samson made a run-a-ball 7 in the match before falling to Xavier Bartlett in the second over. Harbhajan praised Ayush Mhatre for his approach, saying that it was his knock that took CSK to their eventual total of 209 runs.

“There were a lot of expectations from Sanju Samson, but he did not perform at all. Ruturaj also played a very slow knock. He was taking singles, and there was Ayush Mhatre at the other end, who deserves a lot of praise. He played really well, and that is why they could reach that total,” he said on his YouTube channel.