He can bowl too! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picks 2 wickets in 4 balls – Watch

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His stint in the middle with the bat may have lasted just six balls, but 15-year-old phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved that he can do a lot more than tonk massive sixes with the bat. On Tuesday, Sooryavanshi was handed the ball for three overs by East Zone captain Ishan Kishan and the teenager did not disappoint. Sooryavanshi picked up two wickets in the space of four balls in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final for East Zone. His two wickets helped reduce North East Zone from 75/5 to 79/7.
Sooryavanshi first picked up the wicket of Kishan Lyngdoh, who was batting on 25, when he decided to step out to Sooryavanshi and hoick him over the leg side fielders inside the circle. But Sooryavanshi’s spin induced an edge which flew high on the offside. Despite having to run quite a bit, DP Das managed to cling on to the catch.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provides Double Delight ✌️
Picks up 2⃣ wickets in the over. 2 excellent catches as well. 🙌
North East Zone are 79/7 in the 2nd innings after following on.
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/XJFhfvvTIU#DuleepTrophy pic.twitter.com/NnYbBPnrja
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 25, 2026
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Three balls later, Imliwati Lemtur also edged a ball from Sooryavanshi to the wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
East Zone are on the verge of winning the Duleep Trophy game within three days. After being asked to bat first, East Zone piled on 467 runs with Sooryavanshi hitting two boundaries before departing. In response, North East Zone were bundled out for 11 runs and had to follow on. In the second innings, they are currently two wickets away from defeat, with the scoreboard reading 129/8, which is a deficit of 227 runs against East Zone’s first innings score of 467.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.