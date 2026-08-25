He can bowl too! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi picks 2 wickets in 4 balls – Watch

His stint in the middle with the bat may have lasted just six balls, but 15-year-old phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi proved that he can do a lot more than tonk massive sixes with the bat. On Tuesday, Sooryavanshi was handed the ball for three overs by East Zone captain Ishan Kishan and the teenager did not disappoint. Sooryavanshi picked up two wickets in the space of four balls in the Duleep Trophy quarter-final for East Zone. His two wickets helped reduce North East Zone from 75/5 to 79/7.

Sooryavanshi first picked up the wicket of Kishan Lyngdoh, who was batting on 25, when he decided to step out to Sooryavanshi and hoick him over the leg side fielders inside the circle. But Sooryavanshi’s spin induced an edge which flew high on the offside. Despite having to run quite a bit, DP Das managed to cling on to the catch.