‘He’s probably the best bowler in T20s…..They’re really going to miss him’: Josh Hazlewood on Jasprit Bumrah missing the T20 World Cup

India was dealt a massive blow on Thursday with the news of Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup owing to a stress fracture in his lower back. Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood echoed the larger sentiments around it stating India ‘are really going to miss’ their talismanic pacer in the tournament.

“He’s probably the best bowler in T20s as far as I’m concerned,” Hazlewood told reporters in Sydney on Friday morning.

No better feeling 💯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BYi3owJ5h2 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 23, 2022

“Seeing him go about his business in the IPL and international cricket, a couple of unbelievable yorkers throughout the last few games in India, his change of pace is phenomenal.”

Bumrah had only recently made a comeback into the India squad during the home T20I series against Australia. The 28-year-old had been out of action since the India tour of England in July.

Hazlewood however, isn’t the only Australian player who has stated the importance of Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian lineup out loud. Earlier this year, David Warner had said, “His (Bumrah’s) bouncers surprise you, his yorkers surprise you and then when he bowls the change-up it’s very, very difficult, it’s like when Lasith Malinga at his prime, he bowled 140kmph and swung them.”

“But you knew you were going to get a yorker or a bouncer but it was how are you going to play that and that’s what’s so unique.” “I can’t imagine someone like Brett Lee running in from almost the boundary and just sort of staggering in there and all of a sudden bowl 150kmph, it takes a while to get used to and that’s great skill from Bumrah.”

Bumrah didn’t play the first T20 against South Africa Wednesday and, a day later, flew to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the back condition to be monitored.

“We have been told that his injury is not looking good at the moment and it looks like he won’t be travelling to Australia with the Indian team. The medical team will soon submit a detailed report,” a BCCI official had confirmed to The Indian Express.