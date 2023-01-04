Josh Hazelwood and Trent Boult react to Michael Neser’s controversial catch

Pacers Josh Hazelwood and Trent Boult have reacted to Brisbane Heat’s Michael Neser’s controversial catch against Sydney Sixers.

Neser took the catch on the boundary line to dismiss Sydney Sixer’s Jordan Silk which turned the game at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Speaking to FOX sports Hazelwood said, “I didn’t like it all,”.

“I think it should be back to the old rule where you have to be in the field of play and that’s your last step before you throw it back in. It was something different and ‘Ness’ is pretty cluey with the rules. It worked for them last night.” He added.

Hazelwood about the awareness of the rule said “Players are definitely aware of the rule. I’m not sure when [the rule] changed, but it was a few years back.”

In addition to that Melbourne Stars player Trent Boult gave his opinion “I didn’t realise that was the rule,” Boult said.

“I think it might need addressing; I’ve seen a couple of comments saying ‘what is the point of a boundary rope?’ and ‘can you keep hopping around the field of play?’ Boult added.

Referring to the catch he has taken before Boult said “I’ve got to be careful because I may have taken one like that at one point …”

“I think it’s a tough one, but to make it clear, I think you should have to touch the field of play again once you come back over the rope.” Boult added.

ICC has shared an explainer in which they mentioned, “It is important to note that as long as the fielder’s first touch of the ball is inside the boundary line, they are allowed to finish the catch however they like, provided their feet are not grounded with the ball over the boundary. Neser’s initial contact with the ball, the timing of his jump and the eventual catch were all within the laws of the game, the batter was correctly declared out.”