scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Josh Hazelwood and Trent Boult react to Michael Neser’s controversial catch

Josh Hazelwood said he didn’t like it all whereas Boult said he didn’t realise that was the rule.

Micheal Nesser after taking a catch and Josh Hazelwood with the pink ball. (FILE), Melbourne Stars player Trent Boult. (CA) from left to right.

Pacers Josh Hazelwood and Trent Boult have reacted to Brisbane Heat’s Michael Neser’s controversial catch against Sydney Sixers.

Neser took the catch on the boundary line to dismiss Sydney Sixer’s Jordan Silk which turned the game at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Speaking to FOX sports Hazelwood said, “I didn’t like it all,”.

“I think it should be back to the old rule where you have to be in the field of play and that’s your last step before you throw it back in. It was something different and ‘Ness’ is pretty cluey with the rules. It worked for them last night.” He added.

Hazelwood about the awareness of the rule said “Players are definitely aware of the rule. I’m not sure when [the rule] changed, but it was a few years back.”

In addition to that Melbourne Stars player Trent Boult gave his opinion “I didn’t realise that was the rule,” Boult said.

“I think it might need addressing; I’ve seen a couple of comments saying ‘what is the point of a boundary rope?’ and ‘can you keep hopping around the field of play?’ Boult added.

Referring to the catch he has taken before Boult said “I’ve got to be careful because I may have taken one like that at one point …”

Advertisement

“I think it’s a tough one, but to make it clear, I think you should have to touch the field of play again once you come back over the rope.” Boult added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

ICC has shared an explainer in which they mentioned, “It is important to note that as long as the fielder’s first touch of the ball is inside the boundary line, they are allowed to finish the catch however they like, provided their feet are not grounded with the ball over the boundary. Neser’s initial contact with the ball, the timing of his jump and the eventual catch were all within the laws of the game, the batter was correctly declared out.”

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 13:28 IST
Next Story

Nadella advocates use of tech for driving inclusivity, empowerment; says Microsoft very committed to India

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 04: Latest News
close