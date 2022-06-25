Hayley Matthews appointed as new West Indies women’s captain

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Saturday that allrounder Hayley Matthews has been appointed as the West Indies women’s captain. Matthews will assume the leadership role from former skipper Stafanie Taylor ahead of the next series.

“I am both humbled and honored to be given the opportunity to captain the West Indies women’s team. It is definitely an exhilarating feeling and I welcome the experience to lead and learn with open arms,” Mathews said.

#WINews – CWI has announced that Hayley Matthews has been appointed as the West Indies Women’s Captain. Read More⬇️ https://t.co/YGopWd998R — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2022

She also thanked the outgoing captain Taylor saying, “I would like to thank Stafanie for her astounding leadership of the team over the years. We’ve accomplished some of our biggest milestones with her at the forefront and I look forward to continuing playing alongside her.”

Head coach Courtney Walsh feels that the timing was right with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup coming up early next year, the new captain should have a couple of series under her belt before she enters into a World Cup.

Matthews has an impressive international record with 1,764 runs and 78 wickets in 69 ODIs and 1,055 runs and 58 wickets in 61 T20Is.