Youngsters watching Sooryavanshi style should ponder if it’s sustainable: Hayden

Australian great Matthew Hayden has warned upcoming players from trying to replicate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi‘s batting, wondering if that style is sustainable. Sooryavanshi, still waiting for an India senior team debut, has muscled in to the cricketing consciousness with his all-out attacking approach.

When Hayden was asked whether Shubman Gill’s classical batsmanship and the Bihar lad’s pyrotechnics can co-exist in T20s, he said to PTI, “We are talking about two very unique personalities. Can both (Gill and Sooryavanshi) styles exist? Absolutely. They already do. The challenge for any youngster watching someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is whether that style can be sustained over a long period.”