‘Have some shame’: Aakash Chopra blasts Pakistan players for saying India lost deliberately

A claim that India lost deliberately to England in the 2019 World Cup so that Pakistan would be eliminated from the group stages, aired recently by former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq on a TV channel, was ripped by former India cricketer Aakash Chopra.

“Think a little and have some shame. Waqar Younis, despite being the brand ambassador for the ICC, gave a statement during the World Cup that India threw the match away on purpose. I mean seriously,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

The claim that India lost on purpose resurfaced recently after passages from Ben Stokes’ recent book said that he was “mystified” by India’s approach in the group match. Stokes, however, later clarified that he had never suggested India threw the game.

Chopra said, “It is understandable if the partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma didn’t make sense to Stokes or if he was confused by Dhoni’s approach towards the end. But he never said that India deliberately lost the match.”

“Former Pakistani cricketers are openly saying that India lost deliberately and ICC should fine them. How can you think like that? It was more important for India to top the group at that time,” he added.

The defeat to England was the only loss suffered by the Indian team in the group stages in the 2019 World Cup, before they narrowly lost out to New Zealand in the semifinal.

