scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Have always admired energy and commitment he gives to game: Stokes on Kohli

Stokes had announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, following which Kohli called the all-rounder "the most competitive bloke" he has played against.

By: PTI |
July 19, 2022 7:42:24 pm
"You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect," said Virat Kohli on Stokes' Instagram post.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has returned the compliment to Virat Kohli, saying he has always admired the energy and commitment that the Indian star brings to the field.

Stokes had announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, following which Kohli called the all-rounder “the most competitive bloke” he has played against.

“Look, Virat is going to go down as one of the greatest players to play the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. And I have absolutely loved every time I have played against someone like him,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

“The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something I have always admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that, you understand sort of what it means to not just yourself but for everybody else who was lucky enough to play at the top level.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...

“I am sure we will have some other battles on the field. It was nice to hear what he (Kohli) said,” said Stokes.

Kohli, who has as many as 70 international hundreds under his belt, has not scored a century since November 2019. He struggled even in the recently concluded tour of England.

He has been rested from the West Indies series beginning July 22.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti

GET THE PICTURE? Martian spaghetti

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable
Hariharan writes

In music and life, Bhupinder Singh was inimitable

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

At 39.1°C, UK records highest ever temperature

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

Kerala Police take five women into custody for ‘forcing girl to remove innerwear’ during NEET

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to LS Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium
AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

Emilia Clarke says ‘quite a bit’ of her brain missing after aneurysm: Know what the disease is

Emilia Clarke says ‘quite a bit’ of her brain missing after aneurysm: Know what the disease is

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 19: Latest News