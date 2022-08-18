Have a crack at the BCCI umpiring exam that stumped 137 of 140 candidates

Here are some of the 37 questions (and answers) candidates were asked in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s level-2 exam for umpires last month in Ahmedabad. Clearing the exam makes umpires eligible to officiate in women’s and junior matches categorised as Group D. Only three out of the 140 candidates made the cut.

1) In a women’s one-day match reduced to 42 overs per side after the start, when can the batting side ask for its powerplay?

Ans: They must ask for powerplay so that the 40th over is the last over of the power play.

2) A batsman is caught near the boundary after he has crossed for one run. The no-ball check reveals that it is a no-ball. How many runs will you allow? Who will face the next ball?

Ans: Only one run for no-ball. The non-striker will face the next ball.

3) The umpire at the bowler’s end finds that whilst the bowler is delivering the ball the towel attached to the back of his trouser falls off and dislodges a bail. Is there anything the umpire should do?

Ans: He shall call and signal no-ball.

4) You are satisfied that a player has a genuine injury on the index finger of his bowling hand and removing the tape will result in bleeding. Will you still ask him to remove the protective tape while bowling?

Advertisement

Ans: Yes, he will have to remove the tape if he wants to bowl.

(As per previous playing conditions)

(Now in case of on field injury during play and if blood is involved taping may be allowed).

5) Toss is delayed due to rain in a T20 match. Match is now reduced to 7 overs a side. How many minutes of allowance will both the sides be credited with?

Ans: 4 minutes each.

Advertisement

6) What will you do if the shadow of pavilion, tree or fielders start falling on the pitch and the batsman start complaining?

Ans: Shadow of pavilion or tree to be disregarded.

Shadow of fielder – ask him to remain stationary till the striker plays the ball. If he moves, call dead ball.

7) A women’s one-day match starts at 9.00 AM and the first innings ends at 11.05 AM. Rearrange the timings of the remaining sessions.

Ans: Innings Interval from 11.05 to 11.15.

Second innings

11.15 to 12.10

Scheduled Interval between innings

12.10 to 12.55

Second innings to continue from

12.55 to 3.10 pm

8) In a 3-day match, at the start of play on day 2, fielding captain informs you that a nominated player was hit by the ball on the head in early morning practice and has suffered an injury. He needs to know whether a concussion replacement can be allowed for injured fielder. What will be your answer?

Ans: No. A concussion replacement is not allowed in this case as injury has not happened on the playing area during play.

9) For which calls by umpires there are no signals?

Ans: Play

*Time

*Over

*Not out

Advertisement

10) You have been posted for a double header of T-20 matches. After the end of the first match, groundsmen want to water the pitch before the start of next match. Will you allow? Justify your call?

Ans: Yes. Because before the match the Ground Authority shall be responsible for the selection and preparation of the match pitch.

Advertisement

11) A fair delivery bowled by a spinner, striker steps out and misses the ball. Silly point fielder extends his hand over the pitch, collects the ball and breaks the wickets when striker is out of his ground, on appeal, what will be your decision?

Ans: Not out.

Because as soon as the fielder touches the ball the umpire shall call and signal No ball and immediately call and signal Dead ball.

Advertisement

12) The striker hits a fair delivery which lodges in the helmet of the short-leg fielder. Because of the impact, the helmet comes off the fielder’s head and the ball is still stuck in the helmet. 1) The helmet falls on the ground 2) the fielder catches it before it falls on the ground. On appeal what is your decision?

Ans: Not Out

13) A fielder who was hit by a ball in the previous match asks your permission to go out as he is still feeling the effects of the blow.

Will you

a- Allow him to go out.

b- Allow substitute for him.

c-Treat his time out as Penalty time.

d-Allow a concussion substitute for him if a request is made to you, as match referee for the match has not been able to come for the match.

Ans: a)Yes

b)No

c)Yes

d)No

14) During the last hour of the match, with numbers 10 & 11 trying to draw the match, a black cloud appears overhead, causing play to stop. To save time, the players remain on field till the cloud passes. It takes 5 minutes for the match to restart. The number 11 asks you for one over to be reduced from the remaining mandatory overs. Will you agree? Why?

Ans: Yes because when there is an interruption during the last hour of the match one over shall be deducted for every complete 4 minutes of playing time lost.

15) What do you understand by ‘like for like’?

Ans: Like for like meaning the players having the similar abilities. For example fast bowler replacing the fast bowler or batter replacing the batter.

*Like for like replacement is allowed in case of Concussion or Covid replacement so that inclusion of replacement player shall not excessively advantage the player’s team.

16) What will you examine, if the fielding side captain requests you for a ball change in a one day match.

Ans: Whether the ball has become wet or soggy as a result of play continuing in inclement weather or it being affected by dew or whether the white ball has become significantly discolored and become unfit for play or whether it has become unfit for play through normal use then in that case the umpires will change the ball otherwise they will give clear instructions that the game should continue with the same ball.

*In case of ball becoming wet the umpires should try to dry the ball vigorously with particular attention to the seam so examine seam if it’s dry then bowlers can have reasonable hold and game can continue despite leather being wet.

17) What will be the number of overs per bowler allowed in case of following a) One day match reduced to 35 overs after the start, when the t opening bowlers have already bowled 10 overs each. b) T20 match in which second innings is reduced to 5 overs

Ans: a) Now only two bowlers can bowl maximum 7 overs

b) 2 , 2, 1

(Or No bowler can bowl more than 2 overs)

18) After finishing a multi day match you are posted for a Women’s One day match. What are the additional markings you are likely to find at the ground and how are they marked?

Ans: *Wide guidelines markings 17 inches inside the return creases on either side at both ends.

*25.15 yards circle. Two semi circles shall be drawn on the field which shall have their centers as the middle stumps at either end having radius of 25.15 yards. The two semi circles shall be joined by two parallel straight white painted continuous lines or dots at 5 yard intervals and each of these dots to be covered by white plastic or rubber disc.

*Boundary markings minimum 55 yards and maximum 70 yards.

19) In a multi day match, after being on the field for 30 minutes after Lunch, you suddenly notice that the fielder who had gone out before Lunch due to illness is standing at slips. On inquiry you are told that he had returned when the play resumed after Lunch. Meanwhile, the batsmen come to you and ask for 15 penalty runs as the same fielder has fielded the balls three times since Lunch. How would you handle the situation?

Ans: *Call and signal dead ball if necessary and take possession of the ball and then inform the other umpire.

*We together will then summon the concerned player, the captain of his side and warn him that this is unfair.

*Give him final warning

*If any such unfair action not covered by laws is repeated in the match 5 penalty runs will be awarded to opposing team.

*We will then report the matter after match.

*No penalties will be awarded to batting side at this time.

*Add these 30 minutes to his unserved penalty time as if he came just when you saw him.

20) How many runs will you allow in the following cases:

a) The last ball of the over is intentionally deflected by the Striker with his pad and the fine leg fielder fields the ball with his cap

b) A fielder kicks the ball beyond the boundary line when the batsmen have completed two runs

c) The fielder at the square leg fence fields the ball along the ground but drops the ball accidentally beyond the boundary line in his attempt to throw the ball back to WK. The batsmen have just crossed for the second run.

Ans:

a)5 penalty runs

b)6 runs

c)6 runs

21) In a BCCI match when can the on-field umpires seek the assistance/guidance/involvement of the match referee? (Write any six)

Ans:

1)He can refer stumping, hit wicket or run out

2)He can consult when he is not sure whether it’s a No ball.

3)The umpires will consult and involve match referee when they have to decide to call off or suspend play or whether to start or restart play.

4)When the pitch is dangerous or unreasonable for play to continue then umpires and match referee together decide whether existing pitch to be repaired or new pitch is to be used or whether match is to be abandoned.

5)In case of an interrupted match to decide the interval duration in case of One day or T20 match

6)In case any action by a player or players might constitute a refusal to play by either side then umpires shall inform match referee and together they will decide whether this action constitutes refusal to play and after consultation with umpires he takes appropriate action.

35) Calculate whether the fielding team has complied with the over rate requirements for the innings. Total time for the innings 480 minutes Total overs bowled – 103.3 Time notings by the umpires Drinks: 4 occasions (one of them took 5 minutes as the umpire had to attend an urgent nature’s call). Wickets falling: 8 Wickets falling at the stroke of a scheduled interval: 1 At the fall of 4th wicket, batsman sought medical attention which took 3 minutes. Ball retrieval: 4 minutes. Time wasted: 3 minutes by fielding team’s batsmen during their team’s batting, Change of equipment by batsmen: 4 minutes.

Ans: 6 overs short.

36) A four day match in which there is no play on the first day, is interrupted from 11.38 am to 11.55 am on day two, 13.45 to 14.30 on day three and 14.30 to 15.50 on day four (60.2 overs bowled). Calculate the number of overs and session timings on the match days and timings for the last hour to start.

Ans: Day 1 – No play

Day 2 -30 min to be added so

-Tea will be from 3.10 to 3.30 and Cessation 5.00

– Min. overs 98

*Now on day 2 Interruption for 17 minutes (11.38 to 11.55) so Cessation time will be 5.17 pm and Min. overs 98 itself

Day 3- 30 min to be added so

-Tea from 3.10 to 3.30 and Cessation time 5.00

-Min. overs 98

*Now interruption on Day 3 from 1.45 pm 2.30pm for 45 min so 30 min will be made up and 15 min will be lost.

– Rescheduled cessation time will be 5.30 pm

-Min. Overs 98-3= 95 overs

(15 min lost/4=3 overs lost )

Day 4 – 30 min will be added so

-Tea 2.55 to 3.15

-Cessation time 4.45 pm

(Last hour 3.45 to 4.45)

-Min overs 98

*Interruption 2.30 to 3.50pm( Overs bowled 60.2 )

A 2.30

B 22 overs

C 88 min

D 30 min

E 3.45

F 4.15

G 20 min

H 4.48

I 4.48

J 3.50

Case A

K 30

L 7

M 15 overs + 4 balls

# Last hour will then start later of 4.15 pm or after 4 balls and 15 overs are bowled.

37) A one day match is interrupted at 12.00 noon with 41 overs bowled. Umpires decide to restart the game at 13.35 with the referee allowing for a 10 minute break between the innings. The innings of the team batting first overruns by 12 minutes. A further interruption takes place from 15.00 pm to 15.15 pm. Calculate the number of overs per side, overs per bowler and power play overs for both the interruptions.

*1st interruption from 12.00 to 1.35 after 41 overs

-Table 2

P 1.35

Q 4.45

R 190

S 46

T 41

S is greater than T so revert back to table 1

-Table 1

A 420

B 180

C 95

D nil

E 35

F 60

G 360

H 85.71

I 43

Rescheduled Playing hours

J 1.35

K 181

L 1.36

M 10 min

N 1.46

O 4.47

*1st innings overran by 12 min means it will end at 1.48 pm

*Interval time will be 1.48 to 1.58 pm

*2nd innings 1.58 to 4.59

*Interruption 2 from 3.00 to 3.15 pm

Table 4

A 1.58

B 3.00

C 62 min

D 3.15

E 15 min

F nil

G 15

– Overs

H 43 overs

I 3 overs

J 40 overs

K 168 min

L 5.01 pm