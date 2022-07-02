scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Hats off to Pant, but we are not scared: England assistant coach Collingwood

Collingwood said England is not intimidated by India's remarkable recovery

By: PTI |
July 2, 2022 11:44:46 am
Rishabh Pant, Paul Collingwood, Ind vs Eng, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum, Jasprit Bumrah, BCCI, ECB, Indian Express, NewsRishabh Pant celebrating his ton against England (Credit: twitter/@SDhawan25)

Rishabh Pant’s stunning innings of 146 may have put them on the back-foot but England assistant coach Paul Collingwood said the home team is not “scared” and will fight back in the rescheduled fifth Test here. Coming out to bat when India were at 98 for 5, Pant played a knock for the ages to turn the tables on England and take India to a challenging 338 for 7 at stumps on Friday. His stunning 111-ball innings had 19 boundaries and four sixes.

But Collingwood said England were not intimidated by India’s remarkable recovery as they were used to chasing big totals in the fourth innings in recent times. “I don’t feel our backs were against the wall for too long, but hats off to the way Pant played. When you’re up against world-class players, they can do world-class things,” Collingwood was quoted as saying by the media here after the first day’s play.

“We’re not scared of what we need to chase in the fourth innings. The way we played in the three games against New Zealand showed we’re not overawed by what the opposition are going to get in the first innings.” England chased down fourth-innings totals in excess of 250 on three occasions in their 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

England are seen to have embraced an aggressive brand of cricket under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, which led to New Zealand being swept aside. “We’re not playing conventional Test cricket. We’re trying to be as attacking as possible and looking to take wickets with the field placings,” said Collingwood, who played 68 Tests for England.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Best of Express Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
Explained: Concise companion to a bestselling treatisePremium
Explained: Concise companion to a bestselling treatise
More Premium Stories >>

“We’re not always trying to stem the flow and keep the run-rate down. We want to be on the more aggressive side of the line. We can be happy with this day’s work and getting them for anything under 360-370 would be a good result for us.” He said the manner of the three wins over the Black Caps — England batted second on all three occasions — had an influence in Stokes’ decision to field first against India.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Madhya Pradesh script history with maiden Ranji Trophy triumph
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 02: Latest News