Hassan Ali walks ramp with fractured ribs, fans lambast him

Hassan Ali walking the ramp in a fashion show. Hassan Ali walking the ramp in a fashion show.

Hassan Ali invited criticism towards himself after walking the ramp in a fashion show where he pulls off his trademark celebration, after being ruled out of the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka.

Fractured ribs and out of cricket, but Hassan Ali’s fit for some modelling pic.twitter.com/qTx0BXyed2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 8, 2019

After suffering a rib fracture, Ali was ruled out of the Test squad on November 30th. The pace-bowler was set to play for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, but pulled out because of his injury.

Ali underwent precautionary medical tests and scans after that which confirmed his cortical rib fractures. He had also missed out on the T20I series in Australia last month due to a back problem.

Replying to the video posted on Twitter by the journalist, fans hit out at the 25-year-old Pakistani cricketer for lacking professionalism and blaming him for putting the prospect of money ahead of playing the sport.

That’s Pakistan for you. Everything is short-lived so they try to make the most as if it’s their last day. They are not familiar with the idea of stay fit and stay relevant. They believe in the idea of making all the money while you still can and establishing brands afterwards. — Fact Ranger (@LieDetector18) December 9, 2019

I know the fractured ribs won’t kill you unless they have punchured organ but this trademark celebration of Hassan Ali is not do-able with fractured ribs for sure. — aladdin (@shoo_chin) December 9, 2019

He will be fit for PSL and just wait for the time he retires from test cricket. Paisa — Muhammad Zubair 🇵🇰 (@M_Zubairpihro) December 8, 2019

PCB should let him do modelling.Shut the door for them in cricket. They all are just opportunist and parasites on Pakistan Cricket.Groom the youngsters now. — Javaid Ahmad (@JAVSPECIAL) December 8, 2019

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka starts on December 11 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will be the first Test to be played in Pakistan in a decade. The final Test will be played from December 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Hassan Ali has represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs, 30 T20Is and nine Tests, and got married to an Indian, Shamia Arzoo, in August.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd