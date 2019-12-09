Follow Us:
Hassan Ali walks ramp with fractured ribs, fans lambast him

Hassan Ali was ruled out of the Pakistan Test squad against Sri Lanka on November 30th due to cortical rib fractures. He had also missed out on the T20I series in Australia due to a back problem.

December 9, 2019
Hassan Ali walking the ramp in a fashion show.

Hassan Ali invited criticism towards himself after walking the ramp in a fashion show where he pulls off his trademark celebration, after being ruled out of the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka.

After suffering a rib fracture, Ali was ruled out of the Test squad on November 30th. The pace-bowler was set to play for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, but pulled out because of his injury.

Ali underwent precautionary medical tests and scans after that which confirmed his cortical rib fractures. He had also missed out on the T20I series in Australia last month due to a back problem.

Replying to the video posted on Twitter by the journalist, fans hit out at the 25-year-old Pakistani cricketer for lacking professionalism and blaming him for putting the prospect of money ahead of playing the sport.

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka starts on December 11 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which will be the first Test to be played in Pakistan in a decade. The final Test will be played from December 19 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Hassan Ali has represented Pakistan in 53 ODIs, 30 T20Is and nine Tests, and got married to an Indian, Shamia Arzoo, in August.

