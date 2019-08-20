Pakistan’s Hassan Ali celebrates with trademark ‘bomb explosion’ celebration before wedding

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali is getting married in Dubai Tuesday, and the celebrations are underway. Hassan tweeted a picture on Monday, saying, “Last Night as a bachelor! looking forward.”

Last night as a bachelor..!🤣🤣 looking forward 😝 pic.twitter.com/0TDKuYRkZm — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) August 19, 2019

Meanwhile, a video of the Pakistani bowler has also surfaced on social media in which he is celebrating his wedding the same way he celebrates getting a wicket. Ali enjoyed a desert safari in Dubai, where his wedding is being solemnised and performed his doing his trademark wicket-taking celebration for a photoshoot, which is going viral.

Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq has shared the video saying, “Hassan Ali doing his wicket-taking celebration at a desert safari ahead of his Mehndi today.”

Hassan Ali doing his wicket-taking celebration at a desert safari ahead of his Mehndi today pic.twitter.com/J37jZySDOk — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 19, 2019

As reported earlier, Ali is set to marry Shamia Arzoo, a 26-year-old Haryana girl. Aarzo, who works as an aeronautical engineer in Dubai, hails from Faridabad where her father Liyaqat Ali, a retired Block Development Officer with the state government, now lives.

Arzoo’s family originally belongs to Chandeni village in Nuh district, also known as Mewat in Haryana. Ali will be the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Ali’s ‘bomb explosion’ celebration is distinctive but has also resulted in him being mocked about it. During an ODI against Zimbabwe in July 2018, the right-arm bowler had dismissed Ryan Murray but after completing the customary celebration, Ali realised that he had pulled a neck muscle. Many of his team-mates were seen laughing at him and the video had gone viral.

Ali was in the news last year when he carried out his famous wicket-taking celebration at the Wagah-Atari border with India.