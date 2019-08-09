Hashim Amla: The cricketer of many firsts

Hashim Amla will go down in history as one of the best batsmen South Africa has produced. Amla announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday. The 36-year-old played with grace instead of muscling the ball all over the park. During his illustrious 11-year-long ODI career, Amla broke many records, becoming a batsman with many firsts.

Here’s a list of records Amla has to his name:

# Amla is the only South African batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket. He scored an unbeaten 311 against England in 2012.

# Amla’s partnership of 282 runs with Quinton de Kock in 2017 is the highest ODI partnership for South Africa.

# Amla is the fastest to 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 ODI runs.

# Amla has the most number of centuries for South Africa in ODI cricket.

# Amla is the joint-fastest to 50 international centuries. He took 348 innings to reach the mark going past Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 376 innings. Amla shares the first stop with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

# Amla’s partnership of 247 runs in World Cup 2015 with Faf du Plessis is the highest partnership for South Africa in World Cup history.

Amla scored 8,113 ODI runs from 181 matches at an average of 49.46, including 27 centuries and 39 half-centuries. In Test cricket, he scored 9,282 runs from 124 matches at an average of 46.64, including 28 centuries and 41 half-centuries.