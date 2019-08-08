South Africa’s Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

South Africa’s Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect on Thursday.

Advertising

However, he will continue to play domestic cricket and will be available for selection in the upcoming Mzansi Super League.

In an international career that was spread over 15 years he played 349 matches across the three formats for the Proteas, making more than 18 000 runs, including 55 centuries and 88 other scores in excess of 50.

Hashim Amla’s statement:

Firstly, all Glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege. I learnt many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood called #proteafire.

Advertising

I would like to thank my parents for their prayers, love and support, it is their shadow over me that enabled me to play for years under the Protea sun.

Also, My family, friends and agent, my team mates and every member of the support staff throughout this incredible journey. A heartfelt thank you to every one of you!

The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!

And, of course, a very special thanks to the President and the Board at Cricket South Africa – not forgetting the Chief Executive, Thabang Moroe, and his administrative team. I really appreciate all the opportunities and am truly grateful.

Love and peace. – Hashim