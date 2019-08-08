‘Monk like patience and a warrior like batting spirit’: Tributes pour in for Hashim Amla

Toggle Menu
In an illustrious career which spanned over 15 years and 349 international games, saw Hashim Amla score more than 18,000 runs including 55 centuries.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket. (AP Photo)

South Africa’s batting giant Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. His illustrious career which spanned over 15 years and 349 international games, saw Amla score more than 18,000 runs including 55 centuries. Amla’s retirement is the second major retirement blow to the Proteas this week, following Dale Steyn‘s retirement from Test cricket. His decision to retire led to an outpour of tributes on social media. Here are the best reactions-

Meanwhile, in a statement released Amla said, “Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” Amla said in a Cricket South Africa statement.”

“The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!,” he concluded.

