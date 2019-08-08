‘Monk like patience and a warrior like batting spirit’: Tributes pour in for Hashim Amla

South Africa’s batting giant Hashim Amla announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. His illustrious career which spanned over 15 years and 349 international games, saw Amla score more than 18,000 runs including 55 centuries. Amla’s retirement is the second major retirement blow to the Proteas this week, following Dale Steyn‘s retirement from Test cricket. His decision to retire led to an outpour of tributes on social media. Here are the best reactions-

One of the greats of the modern era. Congratulations, Hashim Amla on a fantastic career, wish you the best in retirement @amlahash ! pic.twitter.com/sgNvCVazBh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 8, 2019

It was such a pleasure watching @amlahash with his magic wand.

Congrats 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿 and so long.#whataplayer #themightyHash #HashimAmla — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 8, 2019

Congratulations to Hashim Amla on a fantastic international career..what an amazing journey it has been since seeing you for the first time in the Kingsmead nets in the late 90’s… well done..respect..🏏👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @amlahash — Shaun Pollock (@7polly7) August 8, 2019

Fastest to 50 Centuries in international cricket #HashimAmla pic.twitter.com/bMyisIZkot — Vivek Kumar Patel (@ImVKpatel18) August 8, 2019

First time I played against @amlahash was in u-19 World Cup in New Zealand.showed the glimpse of his class by playing an outstanding inning against us,surely he finished his international career by being one of the greats of South African cricket.Happy #retirement brother #amla — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 8, 2019

.@amlahash what a career you’ve had champion! Monk like patience and a warrior like batting spirit. Class act🙌🏏#hashimamla — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 8, 2019

“Being humble means recognizing that we are not on earth to see how important we can become, but to see how much difference we can make in the lives of others” You certainly have…One of the greats of the game has retired @amlahash We salute you you 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SMTOwCCa8q — Paul Adams (@PaulAdams39) August 8, 2019

There arent enough words to describe your contributions… to the team.. to me… and to the country as a whole! A person we could always look to for advice and wisdom. You truly brought a whole nation together… Thank you for everything @amlahash #Legend #SilentWarrior 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/qd8mNR4OD8 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 8, 2019

There arent enough words to describe your contributions… to the team.. to me… and to the country as a whole! A person we could always look to for advice and wisdom. You truly brought a whole nation together… Thank you for everything @amlahash #Legend #SilentWarrior 🇿🇦🔥 pic.twitter.com/qd8mNR4OD8 — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, in a statement released Amla said, “Firstly, all glory and thanks to the Almighty for granting me this Proteas journey which has been nothing but a joy and privilege,” Amla said in a Cricket South Africa statement.”

“The fans for energizing me when times were tough, and for celebrating with me when we succeeded together. Siyabonga South Africa!,” he concluded.