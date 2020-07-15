Imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites is delusional: Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla played 124 Tests and 181 ODIs for South Africa. Hashim Amla played 124 Tests and 181 ODIs for South Africa.

Expressing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Former South Africa skipper Hashim Amla stated that people who believe one race or nationality to be superior than the other are “simply delusional”.

The 37-year-old also threw his support behind Protea pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was recently criticised by former South African players like Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenar for supporting the BLM campaign.

“The imagined superiority of whites over blacks or blacks over whites, or one nationality over another, is simply delusional. Yes that’s right – nothing but delusional,” Amla, wrote in an instagram post.

“However many of us, including myself, have bore the brunt of these delusions and have crazy stories to tell which is why it makes it even more admirable to see exceptional youngsters like @lungingidi doing his bit to represent us all.

“Thank you brother and all those who stand up for just causes in their own way – publicly and privately,” he concluded.

Backing Ngidi, he said, “There are oppressed people here in this country and the world over, of all colours and walks of life, cricket included. However the darker skinned people have had the worst of it,” said Amla, who scored 311 not out against England in 2012 — the highest by a South African.

“Some may convince themselves otherwise but you have to ask yourself – are those who know the same as those who don’t know?

“I stand with all those who are oppressed. And I stand with @lungingidi (again).”

Last week Ngidi had said: “It (Lending support to the Black Lives Matter movement) is definitely something I believe we would be addressing as a team. And if we’re not, it’s obviously something that I would bring up. It’s something that we need to take seriously, like the rest of the world is doing. We need to make a stand.”

Following this, Rudi Steyn, a former Protea batsman, shared on Facebook a news article carrying Ngidi’s quotes, saying: “I believe the Proteas should make a stand against racism, but if they stand up for ‘black lives matter’ while ignoring the way white farmers are daily being ‘slaughtered’ like animals, they have lost my vote.”

Hashim Amla is a veteran of 124 Tests and 181 ODIs for South Africa.

