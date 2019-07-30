Pakistan’s Hasan Ali responds to reports of his marriage with Indian woman

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali is all set to tie the knot with an Indian woman named Shamia Arzoo. Ali will become the fourth high-profile Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl when he ties the knot with Arzoo next month in Dubai.

just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup — Hassan Ali ???? (@RealHa55an) July 30, 2019

Confirming the development Ali revealed that he had been seeing Haryana’s Shamia for the past one year. However, the date for the wedding is yet to be finalised.

“Yes I have been friends with an Indian girl whom I met in Dubai but the marriage is not final as yet that will be done by our families,” he said before adding, “I don’t know from where they (media) got the date. But families are yet to decide the date.”

According to a report in Geo News, the 25-year-old fast bowler met Shamia through a close friend in Dubai. His fiance who studied engineering in England, works as a flight engineer in Emirates Airlines and is also based in Dubai.

Hasan will not be the first Pakistan cricketer to marry an Indian woman, with recently retired Shoaib Malik being the prime example. He is married to Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza. The likes of Zaheer Abbas and Mohsin Hasan Khan have also been married to Indians.

Ali, who played four games out of Pakistan’s nine in the World Cup, has featured in nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20 Internationals picking up 82 wickets.