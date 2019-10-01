Haryana government asks for advisory panel if HCA doesn’t follow SC directions

The Haryana government on Monday wrote to the BCCI, asking the cricket board to consider appointing an advisory committee at the Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) if the state body doesn’t fall in line with the Supreme Court directions and the Lodha Committee recommendations.

The HCA, however, denied the allegation of not conforming to the reforms, mentioning that the letter could be a result of “incorrect information” sent to the government, as it has already amended its constitution in accordance with the Lodha recommendations.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) that helms the BCCI at the moment is tight-lipped on the issue, although in a application filed before the Supreme Court on September 23, it stated that the HCA hadn’t yet adhered to the new BCCI constitution.

The Haryana government, in its letter, expressed apprehension that if the HCA doesn’t comply with the apex court’s directives and the Lodha reforms, the BCCI might de-recognise the state body, which could prevent cricketers from the state to play in the Ranji Trophy.

“As a precautionary measure, the Haryana government has written to the BCCI that if the Haryana Cricket Association doesn’t comply with the Supreme Court directions and Lodha Committee recommendations and it results in the association losing the membership of the BCCI, the BCCI should appoint an advisory committee,” Anand Mohan Sharan, principal secretary (sports), Haryana government, told The Indian Express.

He added: “Haryana players should not suffer and the players should not be barred from playing in the Ranji Trophy and other tournaments. We do not have any intention to interfere in the BCCI affairs but if the need arises, the BCCI should form an advisory committee for running the sport in the state.”

The HCA, though, alleged that some individuals are trying to “pull the wool” over the state government’s eyes, and claimed that the association has already amended its constitution along the lines of that of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), which was approved by the CoA. “We are not aware of any such communication by the Haryana government, but if any such communication has indeed been sent, it would only be on account of incorrect information or on account of some motivated prodding by some individuals by pulling (the) wool over the eyes of the state government,” an official told this newspaper.