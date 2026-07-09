Harshit Rana was sent ahead of Shivam Dube, really?: Dinesh Karthik

India lost five wickets in the power play against England in the third T20I. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue picked up five wickets in a fiery spell. However, to everyone’s surprise, after Axar Patel’s wicket, Harshit Rana walked in; he is a bowling all-rounder, not the designated batter, Shivam Dube. Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik slammed the management for promoting Rana.

“For a start, it feels like India’s middle order looks rather unsettled for a world champion side. Why is there a collapse happening way too often? Harshit Rana was sent ahead of Shivam Dube, really? You’re telling me in a chase of 200, there is a better chance that Harshit Rana could come and bat in the powerplay and take you over the line ahead of a Shivam Dube? I understand a left-right combination, but will this lack of confidence in Shivam Dube batting against high pace or powerplay make him doubt himself?” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.