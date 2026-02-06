Mohammed Siraj to replace injured Harshit Rana in T20 World Cup squad

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup and selectors are likely to name Md Siraj as his replacement in the evening, sources confirmed to The Indian Express.
The team management was informed about Harshit’s troubles on Thursday evening. Though Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said in a PC that his ace all-rounder was not ruled out yet, sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the pacer will not be fit to participate in the World Cup.
“Harshit Rana hasn’t been ruled out yet, physios are assessing him but he doesn’t look good,” Surya had said in a pre match conference where India face USA in their World Cup opener.
Yadav was asked again whether it will be a big blow if the pacer misses out. “It’s a big blow because of the combination we make keeping in mind 15 players. If he misses out we will definitely miss him. We have enough options. We shall look at the replacements of fast bowlers that are there. We shall pick the best one. I know there is the case of someone batting at no 9 like Harshit but having said that the first 8 batsmen will do what then?! They have to bat,” he added.
Rana was forced to leave the pitch hobbling out due to a physical injury. The Delhi fast bowler’s discomfort became apparent when he was unable to complete his run-up, pulling out of his delivery stride on two separate occasions within a single over against South Africa in the warmup.
Shortly thereafter, Rana was seen clutching his knee in distress before going off the field, ending his participation in the match prematurely. He only bowled a solitary over in the game, conceding 16 runs.
