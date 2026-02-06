Mohammed Siraj to replace injured Harshit Rana in T20 World Cup squad

Harshit's discomfort was apparent in the warmup game against South Africa when he couldn't complete his run-up bowling just one over.

Written by: Devendra Pandey
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 03:12 PM IST
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup and selectors are likely to name Md Siraj as his replacement in the evening, sources confirmed to The Indian Express.

The team management was informed about Harshit’s troubles on Thursday evening. Though Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said in a PC that his ace all-rounder was not ruled out yet, sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the pacer will not be fit to participate in the World Cup.

“Harshit Rana hasn’t been ruled out yet, physios are assessing him but he doesn’t look good,” Surya had said in a pre match conference where India face USA in their World Cup opener.

T20 WC PREVIEW | How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation

Yadav was asked again whether it will be a big blow if the pacer misses out. “It’s a big blow because of the combination we make keeping in mind 15 players. If he misses out we will definitely miss him. We have enough options. We shall look at the replacements of fast bowlers that are there. We shall pick the best one. I know there is the case of someone batting at no 9 like Harshit but having said that the first 8 batsmen will do what then?! They have to bat,” he added.

Rana was forced to leave the pitch hobbling out due to a physical injury. The Delhi fast bowler’s discomfort became apparent when he was unable to complete his run-up, pulling out of his delivery stride on two separate occasions within a single over against South Africa in the warmup.

Shortly thereafter, Rana was seen clutching his knee in distress before going off the field, ending his participation in the match prematurely. He only bowled a solitary over in the game, conceding 16 runs.

Devendra Pandey
Devendra Pandey

Having spent years covering Mumbai’s local "maidan" cricket circuit, Devendra Pandey brings a unique ground-level perspective to his reporting. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Harshit Rana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, Mohammed Siraj picked as replacement
With Harshit Rana ruled out injured, Mohammed Siraj will join India in the T20 World Cup squad. (PTI/AP Photo)
'We are not hurt ... but it is not good for game': Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on IND-PAK tensions
Pakistan’s government has already taken a stand to not take the field against India on February 15 at Colombo.

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump says India will stop buying Russian oil. That is easier said than done
Russian oil
Inside Meghalaya’s rat-hole mines: 18 dead, a race against time, and a disaster long foretold
meghalaya rat-hole mine blast
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Ghooskhor Pandat
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
'Not normal, omg': Suhana Khan aces her gym workout, says 'pulling myself up when...'
Suhana Khan
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News