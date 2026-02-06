Mohammed Siraj to replace injured Harshit Rana in T20 World Cup squad

Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of ICC T20 World Cup and selectors are likely to name Md Siraj as his replacement in the evening, sources confirmed to The Indian Express.

The team management was informed about Harshit’s troubles on Thursday evening. Though Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said in a PC that his ace all-rounder was not ruled out yet, sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the pacer will not be fit to participate in the World Cup.

“Harshit Rana hasn’t been ruled out yet, physios are assessing him but he doesn’t look good,” Surya had said in a pre match conference where India face USA in their World Cup opener.