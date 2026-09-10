Harshit Rana ruled out of India’s Asian Games squad; Bumrah declared fit

Harshit Rana was ruled out of India's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games. (PTI Photo)

India pacer Harshit Rana received a fresh injury blow while bidding for a comeback into the T20I squad, ruling him out of the three-match series against Afghanistan and the subsequent Asian Games in Japan later this month. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also confirmed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounders Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have received their fitness clearance for a return to the T20I squad.

Vidarbha pacer Yash Thakur has been named Rana’s replacement for both series. Rana was ruled out of India’s T20 World Cup campaign in February with a hamstring tear during the warm-up match before the tournament. He subsequently missed the entirety of the IPL 2026 season before making a comeback into the squad during the tour to Ireland and England.