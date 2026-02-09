Harshit Rana provides update from hospital bed after surgery: ‘…getting back to what I love’

Harshit Rana was replaced by Mohammed Siraj after he sustained an injury to his right knee during India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa.

Feb 9, 2026
The team management was informed about Harshit Rana’s troubles on Thursday evening. (Harshit Rana Instagram/PTI)The team management was informed about Harshit Rana’s troubles on Thursday evening. (Harshit Rana Instagram/PTI)
India fast bowler-allrounder Harshit Rana on Monday said that his surgery was succesfull after he was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a knee injury. Rana had been part of the squad for the tournament but was officially ruled out a day before India’s opening match against the USA. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj.

“Surgery done right , now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love,” said Rana in a post on his social media handles along with a photo of him on the hospital bed giving a thumbs up. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said in their statement on February 6 that Rana had sustained an injury to his right knee during India’s warm-up game against South Africa on February 4.

“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Mohammad Siraj as a replacement for Harshit Rana in the India squad. Fast bowler Siraj, who has played 45 Tests, 50 ODIs and 16 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Rana was ruled out with an injury to his right knee that was sustained during the warm-up game against South Africa on 4 February,” the board said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RANA (@harshit_rana_06)

The team management was informed about Harshit’s troubles on Thursday evening. Though Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said in a PC that his ace all-rounder was not ruled out yet, sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the pacer will not be fit to participate in the World Cup.

“Harshit Rana hasn’t been ruled out yet, physios are assessing him but he doesn’t look good,” Surya had said in a pre match conference where India face USA in their World Cup opener.

Yadav was asked again whether it will be a big blow if the pacer misses out. “It’s a big blow because of the combination we make keeping in mind 15 players. If he misses out we will definitely miss him. We have enough options. We shall look at the replacements of fast bowlers that are there. We shall pick the best one. I know there is the case of someone batting at no 9 like Harshit but having said that the first 8 batsmen will do what then, they have to bat,” he added.

