Harshit Rana provides update from hospital bed after surgery: ‘…getting back to what I love’

India fast bowler-allrounder Harshit Rana on Monday said that his surgery was succesfull after he was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup with a knee injury. Rana had been part of the squad for the tournament but was officially ruled out a day before India’s opening match against the USA. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj.

“Surgery done right , now focused on recovery and getting back to what I love,” said Rana in a post on his social media handles along with a photo of him on the hospital bed giving a thumbs up. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said in their statement on February 6 that Rana had sustained an injury to his right knee during India’s warm-up game against South Africa on February 4.