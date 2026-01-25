‘The worst pitch I’ve ever played on’: Harry Brook & Joe Root slam Colombo pitch after 5-wicket win vs Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

England white-ball captain Harry Brook and veteran cricketer Joe Root slammed the Colombo pitch used for the second ODI on Saturday against Sri Lanka. While Root said the surface was “not a great wicket for ODI cricket”, Brook was even more critical, calling it the “worst” pitch he had ever played on.

England defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets on a slow, low surface at the R Premadasa Stadium to level the three-match ODI series one-all after two games.

The visitors fielded six spinners and bowled 40.3 overs of spin – the most by England in an ODI – bundling out Sri Lanka for just 219. Chasing a modest target of 220, Ben Duckett and Brook played poised innings, but it was Root’s 90-ball 75 that helped England win the match.