‘We were probably a little bit careful’: Harry Brook reacts to England’s 30-run loss to West Indies in T20 World Cup

England's captain Harry Brook leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai. (AP Photo)

England captain Harry Brook admitted his side were “probably a little bit careful” in their chase of 197 runs after falling short by 30 runs against the West Indies in a crucial T20 World Cup group clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing nearly 200, England believed the target was within reach at the halfway stage. However, the expected dew never arrived, the pitch did not quicken under the lights, and the West Indies’ spinners tightened their grip through the middle overs.

“We thought it was chasable, definitely,” Brook said at the post-match press conference. “We obviously planned for dew, and it didn’t quite get as dewy as we thought. It didn’t quite slide onto the bat as much as we were expecting.”