‘Not ready to be captain’: Ex England cricketer on Harry Brook’s leadership future

Former England cricketer Jonathan Agnew has heaped praise on flamboyant batter Harry Brook, calling him a rare talent and comparing him to the likes of Kevin Pietersen and David Gower. However, Agnew remains unconvinced about Brook’s readiness to lead the side in Test cricket.

Brook dazzled with an impressive 91-run knock during the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley, helping England take a commanding position. At stumps on Day 2, the hosts held a 195-run lead over Pakistan.

“This should be a crucial moment in the career of Harry Brook. He will score a million runs if he keeps batting like this. It must be the blueprint for Brook across the rest of his Test career. Any frustration I have ever expressed towards Brook has never been personal, or because I did not rate him as a batsman,” Agnew said to the BBC.