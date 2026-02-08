‘Not many teams take Adil Rashid like they did’: Harry Brook lauds Nepal after suffering big scare in T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
After England survived a big scare in the T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal by a measly 4 runs, skipper Harry Brook lauded the Asian team and said that he was surprised how the Nepal batters easily took apart veteran spinner Adil Rashid. Rashid had a day to forget as went wicketless in the three overs he bowled while conceding 4 runs.
“It wasn’t easy at all, thankfully got over the line. They played extremely well and not many teams take Adil Rashid like they did. I thought we were in a very good position to defend that. I wish them all the best for the rest of the competition,” Brook said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
England rode on attacking fifties from Jacob Bethell and Brook and Will Jacks’ 18-ball 39-run cameo to score 184 for seven.
“Beth played outstanding, the way he was rocking back and hitting the spinners into the stands was great. I just said we put 2-3 wickets and it all changes. We have so many options. I don’t think Sam (Curran) bowled until a lot later. Rashid got a tap there and it’s not often that he doesn’t bowl four overs. I am sure he will bounce back. He knew exactly what he was going to bowl,” Brook added.
Nepal came within touching distance of creating history as they nearly upset one of the teams to beat in the competition, scoring 180/6 in reply to England’s 184/7.
Lokesh Bam (39 not out off 20 balls) kept Nepal in the hunt for an upset victory but could not finish the game in the final over after a heroic effort.
Needing 10 runs off the last over, Nepal couldn’t find a boundary as their inspired show with the bat ended in a narrow loss. Sam Curran nailed his yorkers relentlessly as all that Nepal could manage were five runs.
Nevertheless, more than 17,000 fans thronged the iconic Wankhede Stadium and witnessed Nepal punching far above their weight, with majority of them being from the Himalayan nation.
Skipper Rohit Paudel (39), Dipendra Singh Airee (39), Kushal Bhurtel (29) and Lokesh, who smashed four boundaries and two sixes in a late assault, fought valiantly but they could not take their side over the line.
