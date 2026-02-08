‘Not many teams take Adil Rashid like they did’: Harry Brook lauds Nepal after suffering big scare in T20 World Cup

After England survived a big scare in the T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal by a measly 4 runs, skipper Harry Brook lauded the Asian team and said that he was surprised how the Nepal batters easily took apart veteran spinner Adil Rashid. Rashid had a day to forget as went wicketless in the three overs he bowled while conceding 4 runs.

“It wasn’t easy at all, thankfully got over the line. They played extremely well and not many teams take Adil Rashid like they did. I thought we were in a very good position to defend that. I wish them all the best for the rest of the competition,” Brook said at the post-match presentation ceremony.