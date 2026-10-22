Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill’s record for fastest ODI double century

England captain Harry Brook has broken Shubman Gill’s record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket, reaching the milestone off just 114 deliveries during the Tri-Nation series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Brook, who came in to bat at No. 4 in the 17th over after the fall of Ben Duckett, finished with 202 off 116 balls, an innings studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He was dismissed off the final delivery of the innings by Janith Liyanage, but not before powering England to 429/4 in their 50 overs.

In doing so, Brook also became the first player from England to score a double century in ODI cricket. His innings surpassed Gill’s mark of 117 balls, set just under a month ago against West Indies in Guwahati, where the Indian captain made an unbeaten 223 off 133 deliveries.