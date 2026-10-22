Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill’s record for fastest ODI double century

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England captain Harry Brook has broken Shubman Gill’s record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket, reaching the milestone off just 114 deliveries during the Tri-Nation series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Brook, who came in to bat at No. 4 in the 17th over after the fall of Ben Duckett, finished with 202 off 116 balls, an innings studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He was dismissed off the final delivery of the innings by Janith Liyanage, but not before powering England to 429/4 in their 50 overs.
In doing so, Brook also became the first player from England to score a double century in ODI cricket. His innings surpassed Gill’s mark of 117 balls, set just under a month ago against West Indies in Guwahati, where the Indian captain made an unbeaten 223 off 133 deliveries.
Gill’s record had itself been a significant moment in the format, breaking Ishan Kishan’s previous fastest double ton of 126 balls, achieved against Bangladesh in 2022. Brook’s 114-ball effort now sits at the top, with Gill second on the list. Ishan Kishan’s 126-ball knock against Bangladesh in 2022 is third, followed by Glenn Maxwell’s 128-ball 201 not out against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup in fourth. Pathum Nissanka’s 136-ball effort for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan in 2024 is fifth, and Chris Gayle’s 138-ball knock for West Indies against Zimbabwe in 2015 completes the top six.
Fastest double centuries in ODI cricket
|Batter
|Balls
|Match
|Year
|Harry Brook
|114
|England vs Sri Lanka
|2026
|Shubman Gill
|117
|India vs West Indies
|2026
|Ishan Kishan
|126
|India vs Bangladesh
|2022
|Glenn Maxwell
|128
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|2023
|Pathum Nissanka
|136
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|2024
|Chris Gayle
|138
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|2015
More to follow…