Harry Brook’s time will come, Joe Root ‘amazing’ for now: Brendon McCullum

Brook, the England ODI and T20I leader, was Test vice-captain when Ben Stokes announced his shock retirement, yet was overlooked for captaincy. (AP Photo)

Brendon McCullum has said that Harry Brook’s “time will come” as Test captain, even as he threw his weight behind the return of Joe Root as England’s red-ball skipper. Brook, the Three Lions’ ODI and T20I leader, was Test vice-captain when Ben Stokes announced his shock retirement, yet was overlooked for captaincy.

“Everyone knows the affection that I have for Harry,” white-ball head coach McCullum told Sky Sports. “He’s a wonderful player and he’s doing a fine job as white-ball leader. I think his time will come in the Test job.”

McCullum added, “I’m looking forward to working with him and hopefully growing and developing him into the leader that he can become. At some stage in the future, he will have a very important role in that capacity. But for now, Joe will do an amazing job.”